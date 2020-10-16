Best iPhone 12 deals — here are the best places to pre-order

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini along with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were all finally revealed today. As befits a group of smartphones released on Prime Day, there are already deals to be found.

While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro aren't due to go up for pre-order until October 16, and iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max buyers were told they would be waiting until November 6, the carriers aren't all keeping quiet about what deals will be available when these phones go up for pre-order.

AT&T and Verizon have both weighed in with a couple of offers on the iPhone 12 already, but there is no word from T-Mobile yet and nothing on the iPhone 12 Pro, which is also going up for pre-order on October 16.

Here are the best iPhone 12 pre-order deals available so far.

iPhone 12: Free iPhone 12 with Unlimited Plan and trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T was first out of the blocks and also seems to have the best offer with new and existing subscribers able to get a free iPhone 12 with an AT&T Unlimited Plan and the trade-in of an iPhone 8 (or newer iPhone). Given the $799 price point of the iPhone 12 and the value of a used iPhone 8, that's a solid deal. AT&T will begin taking pre-orders at 5 a.m. Pacific time on October 16.View Deal

iPhone 12: Free iPhone 12 with Unlimited Plan and trade-in @ Verizon

Only new Verizon customers will get treated to a free iPhone 12 when they sign up for a select Unlimited Plan and trade-in select smartphones. No word yet on what those smartphones will be, but it will likely be the iPhone X or above. Verizon will send you a $250 Verizon e-gift card and apply a $550 promo credit over 24 months. View Deal

iPhone 12: $15 a month for iPhone 12 with Unlimited Plan and trade-in @ Verizon

Existing customers do qualify for something at least, with the cost of an iPhone 12 brought down to $15 a month (for 24 months) for those on select unlimited plans that trade in an iPhone X or above. View Deal

It's not surprising that we are seeing carriers jump to promote the iPhone 12 as early as they can. Verizon had a massive presence on stage at the iPhone 12 launch event today and clearly, the carriers are viewing this as their chance to bring new customers on board for 5G.

Beyond full support for both mmWave and sub-6Ghz 5G, the iPhone 12 offers an impressive array of features, including the new A14 Bionic processor, a squared-off aluminum design, a MagSafe magnetic Qi charging system and improved cameras.

The iPhone 12 may lack the telephoto lens of the Pro models, but it offers an incredibly fast f/1.6 primary lens that should deliver much better low-light performance than previous models. Apple claims that new hardware will be bolstered further by the computational photography powers of the A14 Bionic.

The iPhone 12 matches the display size of the iPhone 11 at 6.1-inches, but in a slightly smaller frame and critically the display has moved to the much more vibrant and power-efficient OLED, a feature that was limited to the Pro models last year.

With the iPhone 12 Pro also set to go up for pre-order this Friday, October 16 we expect to see more deals popping up before then. We'll keep this page updated or you can sign up below to get the pre-order information and deals sent directly to you.