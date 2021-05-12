Best cheap camera deals in May 2021

The best camera deals are ripe for the picking this week at several retailers. Whether you're a budding photographer or an expert in your field, you'll want to get the best value on camera gear.

Our hand-selected list of today's best camera deals will help you get the best bang for your buck.

For example, you can get the Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Digital Camera Bundle for $799. Normally, you'd expect to pay $879 for this camera bundle so that's $80 in savings. It's the biggest discount we've ever seen for this value pack and one of the best camera deals out there.

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera captures high-resolution images and 4K videos. It features a powerful 24.1 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, DIGIC 8 image processor, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Thanks to its light-capturing design, the EOS M50 Mark II produces clear, detailed imagery with reduced noise — even in low light. Meanwhile, fast continuous shooting and autofocus let you capture life's fleeting moments without missing a beat. The EOS M50 Mark II also functions as a high-quality webcam for live streaming on YouTube or Twitch. Achieve smooth, detail-rich video on a big-screen TV via the camera's HDMI output.

In a nutshell, the Canon EOS Mark II is one of the best cameras for content creators.

If you want to build your own camera kit, Amazon also offers the Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera Body Only for $1,600 (100 off). This 26.1MP camera has a 23.5mm×15.6mm (APS-C) X-Trans CMOS 4 image sensor with a primary color filter and is Fujifilm X mount compatible.

If you're looking for affordable camera gear to test your creativity, here are the best camera deals you can get right now.

Best camera deals right now

Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Bundle: was $879 now $799 @ Amazon

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is one of the best mirrorless cameras to buy. This bundle includes Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Zoom Lens Lens, 49mm wide-angle and telephoto auxiliary lenses, 49mm 3pc filter kit, 49mm tulip threaded lens hood, camera gadget bag, 50-inch tripod, digital slave flash, lens pen, lens blower, lens cap keeper, 6-slot memory card wallet, Canon original battery, charger, eye cup, neck strap, lens and body caps. View Deal

Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera Body Only: was $1,700 now $1,600 @ Amazon

One of the best camera deals from Amazon takes $100 off the Fujifilm X-T4 camera body only. It has a 23.5mm×15.6mm (APS-C) X-Trans CMOS 4 with a primary color filter. Great for capturing still and motion shots, the X-T4 is Fujifilm X mount lens compatible.View Deal

Nikon Z 6 Mirrorless Camera w/ 24-70mm Lens: was $2,597 now $1,997 @ B&H

B&H slashes $600 off the Nikon Z 6 Nikkor 24-70mm zoom lens kit. By comparison, it undercuts Nikon's direct price by a few dollars. The Nikon Z 6 features a 24.5MP FX-Format BSI CMOS sensor, Expeed 6 image processor, and a 273-point phase-detect autofocusing. It records 4K video up to 30p and has 5-axis sensor-shift vibration reduction for capturing sharp, blur-free images. The camera's 3.2-inch LCD screen lets you view playbacks and live recordings.View Deal