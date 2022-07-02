Best 4th of July Sales: Best deals on Laptops, TVs and Headphones

The 4th of July sales are all kicking off this weekend with huge discounts on laptops, TVs and headphones. Here are some of the best deals we've found so far.

And we're not just talking about savings on last year's systems. We've found some surprising discounts on the latest and greatest earbuds, TVs and even the brand new M2 MacBook Pro!

If that sweet payday money is burning a hole in your pocket and you need some new gear, stick around and check out our hand-picked selection of the best cheap buys.

Best 4th of July laptop deals

(opens in new tab) M2 MacBook Pro: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Apple (opens in new tab)

In probably the biggest surprise deal of the 4th of July sales, Apple's knocked a hundred bucks off its latest MacBook Pro armed with an M2 processor.

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: was $225 now $98 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Chromebook or not, anytime you can pick up a laptop for under $100 it is worth paying attention. If you have a child that is ready to learn how to use a laptop for the first time or just want a simple laptop for your kitchen or to keep around the house this is an outstanding price.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i (12th Gen Intel): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Lenovo Yoga line is one of the most consistently excellent series of laptops and the latest Yoga 7i looks like no exception. It features a beautiful 14-inch touchscreen, a powerful new 12th Gen Intel processor, Dolby Vison and Atmos support, Thunderbolt 4, a microSD slot and HDMI.



(opens in new tab) Asus ZenBook 14 (12th Gen Intel): was $749 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

While the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition may have out of this world looks, so is the pricing. The standard ZenBook 14 on the other hand gives you a solid set of features with a new 12th Gen Intel processor and this 4th of July deal takes it below $500!



(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,049 now $849 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Like the venerable Yoga line, the Dell XPS 13 is almost improbably consistent in its excellence. The XPS 13 Touch is no exception, a variant on our best overall laptop the Dell XPS 13 OLED, it delivers a nearly identical design and feature set for hundreds less and it even gets better battery life thanks to its 1080p display.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Back to school season is already upon us and this deal on one of our favorite college laptops would also be a perfect fit for many high school students. At under $500 you are getting an outstanding value on a 2-in-1 laptop that should last them for years.

(opens in new tab) Alienware X17 (RTX 3070): was $2,899 now $1,899 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The Alienware X17 is one of our favorite gaming laptops and this is one of the best deals we've ever seen on this model at $1,000 off. The blistering performance of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU can keep up with that astounding 360Hz refresh rate 17-inch display.

Best 4th of July TV deals

(opens in new tab) Insignia F50 55-inch 4K TV: was $499 now $339 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Powered by Amazon's Fire TV interface, the Insignia F50 features a quantum dot panel with a 4K resolution that makes for an improbable dollar per pixel value in this 4th of July deal at under $350.

(opens in new tab) Sony X80K 4K HDMI 2.1 TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Gamers may want to look at Sony's higher-end offering for 120Hz support, but if you are sticking to movies and TV the X80K delivers a beautiful 4K image and uses the intuitive Google TV interface. Sony's nifty remote also features a built-in mic to let you channel surf without hitting a button.

(opens in new tab) onn. 50-inch 4K TV: was $329 now $268 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another pixels per dollar champ, the onn. 50-inch 4K TV at just $268 from Walmart has a strong 4.3 out of 5 stars on over 2,600 reviews and with the built-in Roku TV you will be up and channel surfing in 4K in minutes.

Best 4th of July headphones deals

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: was $499 now $479 with 6 free months of Apple Music (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Max are an astounding first over-ear headphone from Apple and deliver some of the best active noise cancellation and audio quality we've seen from headphones below $1,000. The price is one of the few complaints and while the $20 discount isn't massive, the 6 months of Apple Music is like getting another $60 off.



(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro: was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro earned 4 out of 5 stars from us on the strength of their excellent sound quality, long battery life and sturdy construction. We called it a great value at its full $199, so finding it for $60 less isn't a deal to be missed.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro remain one of the best active noise cancelling earbuds on the market and anytime you can get them for below $200 you are doing well.

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Life Q35: was $129 now $109 @ Amazon with coupon applied (opens in new tab)

Anker may not be the first name you think of for your audio needs, but the Soundcore Life Q35 earned 4 out of 5 stars from us with impressive sound quality, an astounding 60 hours of battery life (40 hours with ANC on) and a durable and premium design. Dropping to just $109, this is a great option for those that don't want to spend $300+ for Sony or Apple's top options.

