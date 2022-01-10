Best RTX 30 gaming laptop deals: Cheap RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 laptops

I blinked at the beginning of 2021 and now it's 2022, which means that RTX 30 Series laptops are so much cheaper! We know a thing or two about finding the best gaming laptop deals, and while these used to be hard to find, availability is getting better.

With so many new games to play, such as the award-winning MMO Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, Halo Infinite, and Monster Hunter Rise just to name a few, it would be a shame to miss out on upgrading your gaming system.

So roll up your sleeves and stick around to strike gold with us.

As you can read in our beginner’s guide to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 , each chip, from the mid-range RTX 3060 to the all-powerful RTX 3080, packs seriously slick graphical capability to run even the most graphic intensive games with ray tracing turned on and the settings set to Ultra.

Which is why they are so highly in demand. Normally RTX 30 Series cards are difficult to come by, but we're seeing a boatload of savings to be had across the whole range!

Best Black Friday RTX 3050 laptop deals

Dell G15: was $1,034 now $862 @ Dell Dell G15: was $1,034 now $862 @ Dell

This Dell G15 comes with the latest RTX 3050 GPU, alongside a 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. With over $400 off, this is great value for money.

Alienware m15 R6: was $1,379 now $1,273 @ Dell Alienware m15 R6: was $1,379 now $1,273 @ Dell

Get $106 off this powerful Alienware gaming rig — featuring a gorgeous 15.6-inch 1080p display with 165Hz refresh rate, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB M.2 SSD.

MSI Sword Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Micro Center MSI Sword Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Micro Center

Provigind a beasty CPU alongside the RTX 3050 Ti and a $400 discount. MSI's Sword features an 11th Gen Core i7 11800H, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Best RTX 3060 laptop deals

MSI GF65: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy MSI GF65: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

This is a good place to start for any gamer looking for a portable rig for just over a thousand dollars. The MSI GF65 offers an RTX 3060 GPU, alongside a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a 15.6-inch, 1080p at 144Hz display up top.

Gigabyte G5 KC: was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Newegg Gigabyte G5 KC: was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Newegg with $50 rebate

The Gigabyte G5 KC offers a 15.6-inch, 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i5-10500H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Alongside this, you can enjoy Nahimic 3D audio for immersive gaming.

Best RTX 3070 laptop deals

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,109 now $1,763 @ Dell Alienware m15 R4: was $2,109 now $1,763 @ Dell

This beasty configuration of Alienware's m15 R4 packs impressive power and a huge $442 discount: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and an RTX 3060 6GB GPU.

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,279 now $1,910 @ Dell Alienware m15 R4: was $2,279 now $1,910 @ Dell

Need a little extra power? This is the upgrade you want, sporting a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display, you can really put the RTX 3070 to good use. With $610 in savings, this is a steal!

Gigabyte A5 X1: was $1,799, now $1,599 at Newegg Gigabyte A5 X1: was $1,799, now $1,599 at Newegg

Get $200 this impressive configuration of Gigabyte's A5 X1 portable gaming rig — sporting a sleek, stylish design, a FHD, high refresh rate display up top, and the combo-breaking configuration of Ryzen 9 and RTX 3070. Pair this with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD and you've got something special.



Best RTX 3080 laptop deals

MSI GP66 Leopard w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,299 now $1,849 @ Newegg MSI GP66 Leopard w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,299 now $1,849 @ Newegg

Currently $450 off via rebate, the MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop is at its lowest price yet. This configuration consists of a 15.6-inch, 240Hz matte display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. VR ready, this laptop works with VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 and HTV Vive Cosmos.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD: was $2,999 now $2,499 @ Newegg Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD: was $2,999 now $2,499 @ Newegg

This portable powerhouse features a gorgeous 4K OLED display up top, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD, alongside the GPU monster that is an RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory.