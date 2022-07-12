Back-to-school laptop deal: HP Envy x360 with AMD Ryzen CPU for $499

The HP Envy x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. And for Best Buy's surprise Black Friday in July sale, it's at an incredibly low price.
For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for just $499 (opens in new tab). That's a
$300 discount, and an all-time-low price for this laptop which typically retails for $799. If you're looking for a versatile back-to-school laptop, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.
HP Envy x360 2-in-1:
was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $300 on the convertible HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.3-GHz Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD. This is one of the best value back-to-school laptop deals we've seen so far. This deal ends Thursday, July 14.
HP makes some of today's best laptops and the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop deserves a round of applause. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.3-GHz Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD.
As per our HP Envy x360 review, we found this laptop's sturdy chassis, color-rich display and solid performance impressive. Its battery endured 11 hours and 23 minutes of our Laptop Mag Battery test. This consists of continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the HP Envy x360 a rating of 4 out of 5-stars.
In terms of the Envy x360's design, you won't find a more stylish, premium laptop for under $1,000. The Envy x360's aluminum chassis gives it a high-end feel akin to the MacBook Air and pricier all-metal laptops.
Now $300 off below retail, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is a value too good to pass up.
Best Buy's sale ends Thursday, July 14.
Prime Day 2022 deals have gone live and we're tracking the best deals at Amazon and its competitors. Visit our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best back-to-school discounts of the season.