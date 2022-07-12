Back-to-school laptop deal: HP Envy x360 with AMD Ryzen CPU for $499

The HP Envy x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. And for Best Buy's surprise Black Friday in July sale, it's at an incredibly low price.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for just $499 (opens in new tab). That's a

$300 discount, and an all-time-low price for this laptop which typically retails for $799. If you're looking for a versatile back-to-school laptop, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 2-in-1: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the convertible HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.3-GHz Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD. This is one of the best value back-to-school laptop deals we've seen so far. This deal ends Thursday, July 14.

HP makes some of today's best laptops and the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop deserves a round of applause. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.3-GHz Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD.

As per our HP Envy x360 review, we found this laptop's sturdy chassis, color-rich display and solid performance impressive. Its battery endured 11 hours and 23 minutes of our Laptop Mag Battery test. This consists of continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the HP Envy x360 a rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

In terms of the Envy x360's design, you won't find a more stylish, premium laptop for under $1,000. The Envy x360's aluminum chassis gives it a high-end feel akin to the MacBook Air and pricier all-metal laptops.

Now $300 off below retail, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is a value too good to pass up.

Best Buy's sale ends Thursday, July 14.