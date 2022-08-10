Back to school deal: Surface Go 2 with Type Cover bundle for just $348

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is more affordable than ever thanks to today's back to school deals.

For a limited time, you can get the Surface Go 2 for just $274 (opens in new tab)at Amazon. Usually, you'd expect to pay $400 for this tablet, so that's $126 off. This marks the Surface Go 2's lowest price since its release. This is one of the best Surface device deals of the season.

Amazon also offers the official Microsoft Surface Go Type Cover for $73 (opens in new tab) ($26 off).

Microsoft's Surface Go 2 is one of the best detachable 2-in-1s to buy. The Surface Go in this deal packs a 10.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touchscreen, 1.7-GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

In our Microsoft Surface Go 2 review, we liked its vivid display, sleek design, and excellent webcam. These attributes as well as its impressive 11 hours and 39-minute battery life earned it a 4 out of 5-star rating.

Our review unit had an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor and 8GB of RAM, which is great for everyday multitasking. We expect the tablet in this deal to be on a par, with seamless performance for creating docs, managing emails and web browsing.

At 9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, this 1.2-pound tablet is about the same size and weight as the first-gen Surface Go (0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds). It's slightly heavier than the Apple iPad Air (0.2 inches thick, 1 pound).

For your connectivity needs, the Surface Go 2 has a USB-C port, Surface Connect port (for charging and docking), microSD slot and headphone jack.

For a total of $348, this Surface Go 2 with Type Cover bundle is a tremendous value for the price. It's a solid pick up if you want a flexible tablet for school and everything else.