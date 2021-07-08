Trending

Asus ZenBook 14 falls to its lowest ever price in the best UK laptop deal of the day

A power-packed ultraportable for £200 off

The Asus ZenBook 14 with AMD Ryzen 5 power is now £200 off at Currys PC World — taking the price down to its lowest ever at just £549.

If you’re in need of a good laptop with the performance for productivity by day with a good enough screen and speakers for entertainment by night, this is an ideal option and probably one of the best laptop deals you’ll find today.

Asus ZenBook 14: was £749 now £549 @ Currys PC World
Built to get stuff done on-the-go while staying sleek and refined in design, this Asus ZenBook 14 packs an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU,  8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 SSD. Up top, you’ve got a vivid 14-inch FHD display and the touchpad doubles up as an additional number pad.View Deal

Read our Asus ZenBook 14 review and you can see why this is a great system for any hard homeworker or student.

It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display with 300 nits brightness and a 100% sRGB color gamut, 2.4GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U hexa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

At 12.7 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches and 3.3 pounds, the dimensions are decently slim and lightweight. Not quite the featherweight of the 2.9-pound HP Envy x360, but still more than easy enough for anyone to take in a backpack.

Plus, with all the I/O you need to plug into any home setup (USB-C, USB 3.1, HDMI 2.0 and a microSD card slot) and a 9-hour battery life, this is a great choice with real value for money.

