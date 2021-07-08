Asus ZenBook 14 falls to its lowest ever price in the best UK laptop deal of the day

The Asus ZenBook 14 with AMD Ryzen 5 power is now £200 off at Currys PC World — taking the price down to its lowest ever at just £549.

If you’re in need of a good laptop with the performance for productivity by day with a good enough screen and speakers for entertainment by night, this is an ideal option and probably one of the best laptop deals you’ll find today.

Built to get stuff done on-the-go while staying sleek and refined in design, this Asus ZenBook 14 packs an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 SSD. Up top, you've got a vivid 14-inch FHD display and the touchpad doubles up as an additional number pad.

Read our Asus ZenBook 14 review and you can see why this is a great system for any hard homeworker or student.

It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display with 300 nits brightness and a 100% sRGB color gamut, 2.4GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U hexa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

At 12.7 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches and 3.3 pounds, the dimensions are decently slim and lightweight. Not quite the featherweight of the 2.9-pound HP Envy x360, but still more than easy enough for anyone to take in a backpack.

Plus, with all the I/O you need to plug into any home setup (USB-C, USB 3.1, HDMI 2.0 and a microSD card slot) and a 9-hour battery life, this is a great choice with real value for money.