Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and M16 RTX 3060 GPU laptops get $300 price cut

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops deliver incredibly powerful performance. And now, you can level up to a brawny RTX 3060 GPU for hundreds less.

Best Buy currently has the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 with RTX GPU on sale for $1,549. Normally, this 11th Gen Intel Core i9 laptop costs $1,849, so that's $300 in savings. It's this configuration's lowest price yet and one of the best gaming laptop deals out there.

As an alternative, Best Buy also offers the Ryzen 9-powered Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,249 ($300 off).

Now $300 off, the Editor's Choice Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 3060 is the longest lasting gaming laptop around. In our Zephyrus G14 review, we gave it a rare 5 out of 5 star rating for its incredible performance, super fast SSD, solid speakers and long battery life. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz Ryzen 9 5900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a casual gaming rig.

Save $300 on the excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop — its biggest discount yet. The machine in this deal has a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display with 500nits of brightness, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU. Own it now for its lowest price ever.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 review, we loved its bright 16-inch display, excellent performance and graphics handling. Its battery endured 6 hours and 34 minutes during testing which is impressive for a gaming laptop. We rated the ROG Zephyrus M16 4.5 out of 5 stars and blessed it with our hard to get Editor's Choice Award.

In one test, the ROG Zephyrus M16 tore through 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ran in the background. In our lab, the laptop scored 8,495 on the Geekbench 5.3 overall performance test. This surpasses the mainstream gaming laptop average of 5,097.

By design, the Zephyrus M16's aluminum hood sports a sleek black finish with microdots. On the lid, there's a machine-like stamp in the corner with the brand's ROG logo and established date. When open, the Zephyrus M16 flaunts a shiny RGB-lit keyboard and soft-touch touchpad. Integrated into its slim-bezel display is a webcam for video calls.

With a weight of 4.2 pounds and a reasonably svelte 14 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches frame, the Zephyrus M16 is on par with its 16-inch counterparts. It's not that much lighter than the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (4.4 pounds, 4.0 x 0.8 x 9.7 inches).

Now $300 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus way to go if you want the best gaming laptop there is.