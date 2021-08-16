Apple ordered to pay $300 million to patent troll Optis

In July 2021, we reported a recent patent case against Apple by known patent troll Optis wireless. Last August, Optis won a $500 million settlement against Apple in a patent case later vacated by a Judge in Texas this past April. The same judge ordered a new trial which reached a verdict on August 13, awarding Optis $300 million in damages that Apple must soon pay for supposedly infringing on several LTE technology patents.

At the new trial, US District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said, "the first jury was unable to determine if the amount was awarded on the FRAND (a fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory basis) terms usually required in standard-essential patent cases."

The major issue with this case is that PanOptis and its sibling companies, Optis Wireless, Optis Cellular Technology, Unwired Planet, and Unwired Planet International, are known as non-practicing entities that hold patents they purchase but never use them to build products or provide services. Instead, they generate revenue via patent litigation, with Optis companies being well-known patent trolls.

Apple said in a statement, "Optis makes no products, and its sole business is to sue companies using patents they accumulate. We will continue to defend against their attempts to extract unreasonable payments for patents they acquire."

Apple is defending itself in several patent infringement cases totaling brought against the tech giant by Optis. In a UK case, Apple's lawyers suggested that the company consider leaving the UK market to avoid dealing with patent troll Optis Wireless and its affiliated companies.

Via MacRumors