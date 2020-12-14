Apple iPhone 13 signals things are back to pre-Covid days

According to reliable Apple supply chain analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will be returning to pre-Covid19 manufacturing schedules and the iPhone 13 will debut in September of 2021 unlike the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro which were released in October of 2020 followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone Mini in November.

Based on information gleaned from an investor's note obtained today by 9to5Mac, Kuo stated: "that the mass production schedule of the iPhone 13 will be the same as for previous iPhone models before the 12 lineups." This leads us to believe that the iPhone 13 release will be in September of 2021, being that Apple in years past has released new iPhones in September.

Kuo also shared that he has no concerns about the lower shipping forecast for the A14 chip produced by TSMC in Q2 2021 compared to Q1 2021. He states that the "decline is seasonal and is expected as TSMC will change focus to start producing the upcoming A15 chip the will be in the new iPhone 13.

Kuo expressed that iPhone 12 Pro sales remain strong and demand this iPhone 12 Pro model is better than expected, even with Apple facing supply issues with the Sony camera sensors used for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

I personally skipped the iPhone 12 and I'm glad because there have been reported battery issues, 5G and 4G connectivity issues. And little bugs here and there which are to be expected but, I've not experienced any of those issues with the iPhone 11. With so many expected improvements, the iPhone 13 is worth waiting for in my opinion.