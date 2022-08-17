How did this Alienware RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop get so cheap?

This Alienware m17 R5 with 6th Gen AMD and RTX 3070 Ti (opens in new tab) is a pure powerhouse, made better with a massive discount that chops the price down to below $2,000!
You’ll see that the sale price says it's $2,099, but thanks to our very own Dell discount code (opens in new tab), you can get an extra $100 off and a free Alienware gaming mouse too. That’s incredible value for what we call the king of AMD gaming laptops in our Alienware m17 R5 review (opens in new tab).
- More: Best gaming laptops (opens in new tab)
- Best PC Game Pass games (opens in new tab)
Alienware m17 R5:
was $2,598 now $1,994 @ Dell with code LAPTOPMAG5 (opens in new tab)
The latest and greatest from Alienware packs an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB NVMe SSD. The 17.3-inch FHD panel up top with a 165Hz refresh rate ensures your games run buttery smooth and the huge 97 Wh battery will ensure this keeps gameplay running for a decent amount of time when away from the mains.
What you have here is a big laptop that goes equally hard on specs as it does size. At 15.6 x 11.8 x 1.1 inches with a weight of 7.3 pounds, it’s a chunky system, but surprisingly svelte given what you get in here.
Up top, there’s the 17.3-inch 1080p panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, and under the hood, there’s the uber-powerful AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and RTX 3070 Ti GPU. This is a potent combination that will maximize frame rate and graphical fidelity across even the most intense of AAA titles.
And with all the I/O you could possibly want, with the essentials like HDMI, headphone jack, and power on the back for the ease of connecting this while closed and in a vertical stand, this is great for gaming on the go and plugging into your home setup.
Make no mistake, for pro gamers who want versatility, this is a must-buy and certainly one of the best gaming laptop deals!