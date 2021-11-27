Get over $800 off this Alienware m15 R4 with RTX 3080: This is the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal of the day

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals packed as much power into the chassis while keeping costs low. We’ve seen a lot of great offers over the last 24 hours, but even we were surprised by one this good, which you can still buy today!

This Alienware m15 R4 , armed with an Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3080 GPU, has seen a huge $810 price cut — taking the cost down to $1,999.99.

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,899, now $1,999 @ Dell Alienware m15 R4: was $2,899, now $1,999 @ Dell

A pro-tier gaming laptop with the specs to match, Alienware’s m15 R4 offers the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All this alongside powerful speakers and a buttery smooth 144Hz 1080p display for immersive gaming.

Of course, the specs are a big selling point for any portable powerhouse like this. As you can read in our Alienware m15 R4 review , however, there’s a lot more to love about this gaming laptop.

The performance under the hood is insane, the design is stylish and the keyboard is tactile. This is a great rig for on-the-go gameplay and any processor-intensive day-to-day productivity.

All of it is kept cool with Alienware’s patented Cryo-Tech — consisting of vapor chamber technology, a dual-intake dual-exhaust airflow design, and plenty of load-balancing heat pipes.

Plus, a generous amount of I/O for compatibility while out and about or slotting this into your home setup makes it a very capable machine, which is very deserving of our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award. Pick yours up now!

