Alienware just dropped the best RTX 3080 gaming laptop deal we’ve seen — it's nearly $1,000 off

Right now, you can get $909 off the Alienware m15 R4 with RTX 3080 graphics . This takes the price down to an all-time low of $2,400 — making it arguably the best RTX 30 series laptop deal we’ve seen.

This is seriously crazy good value for money and part of an ongoing slew of RTX 3080 deals. It seems like once the Gigabyte Aero 15 got a $700 discount, Alienware came in to crash the party.

Alienware m15 R4: was $3,309 now $2,400 @ Dell

This pro-tier gaming laptop from Alienware offers a 15.6-inch 1080p display up top with a 300Hz refresh rate, 10th gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, a whopping 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1.5TB of super-fast SSD storage.View Deal

Of course, these specs are great on paper, but as is the problem with some gaming laptops, you need the voltage to back it up. The m15 R4 offers hyper-efficient voltage regulation, which delivers a higher current to your components over a longer, more sustained period of time.

That is a lot of power and performance packed into a laptop, which Alienware keeps cool with a patented Cryo-Tech system featuring a vapor chamber, a dual-intake, dual-exhaust airflow design, many heat pipes and a high voltage driving fan.

And all of this is crammed into a sleek and stylish chassis with all the I/O you need to plug this into your home setup, a premium glass touchpad and a punchy keyboard. There is a lot to love here for any gaming enthusiast looking for the most power possible at an affordable price.