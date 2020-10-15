Act Fast! The MSI GS75 Stealth is $104 off in this Prime Day gaming laptop deal

This Prime Day gaming laptop deal will blow your mind. The MSI GS75 Stealth, which earned four out of five stars on our review, has now hit a sub-$2,000 price tag.

Prime Day 2020 is almost at its conclusion, but you still have time to grab the MSI GS75 Stealth for $104 off its original price.

The MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop: was $2099 now $1999

The MSI GS75 Stealth is one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals. This gaming rig features a eight-core Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX2070 Max-Q with 8GB of VRAM. Wow! View Deal

Prime Day gaming laptop deal: MSI GS75 Stealth

The MSI GS75 Stealth in this Prime Day gaming laptop deal is a powerful gaming rig that garnered four out of five stars in our review. We were pleased with the MSI GS75 Stealth's slim, sexy design, stunningly vivid display, stellar audio, and most importantly, impressive gaming performance.

This sleek monster, powered by a discrete Nvidia GPU with 8GB of VRAM, ran Battlefield V at 57 frames per second on Ultra settings at 1080p (ray-tracing on) as our reviewer bulldozed through WWII both on foot and in an airplane.

On the Rise of the Tomb Raider benchmark (Very High, 1080p), the GS75 Stealth hit 65 frames per second, sliding past the 61-fps premium gaming laptop average. When we ran Hitman (Ultra, 1080p) on the Stealth, it nailed 96 frames per second on (Ultra, 1080p). This also surpassed the average premium gaming laptop (93 fps).

The MSI GS75 Stealth packs a ton of power into such a thin chassis (0.7 inches slim), so you'd be absolutely crazy to miss out on this incredible deal. The MSI GS75 Stealth is now under $2,000. It is $104 off the original price. This Prime Day deal won't last long. Prime Day ends October 14 at 11:59pm tonight PT/2:59am ET.