Act fast! Surface Go with keyboard now $180 off

Lots of praise is given to the fastest, slimmest and often most expensive laptops, but I suspect most people are just looking for a good value; A system that looks and feels expensive but without the high price tag. If you're searching for that holy grail device, then you've come to the right place.

Best Buy is selling the Microsoft Surface Go (128GB) for $399, or $150 off. Better yet, you can get the Surface Go with the Type Cover keyboard for $499 after a huge $180 discount.

These are the lowest prices we've seen on this particular Surface Go model, which is the upgraded configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Surface Go (8GB RAM/128GB SSD): was $549 now $399

Microsoft's least expensive Surface device is cheaper than ever. The upgraded Surface Go model with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD is now $399 after a $150 discount. View Deal

Surface Go (128GB, w/ Type Cover): was $679 now $499

This deal includes the upgraded Surface Go with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD along with the Type Cover detachable keyboard. Originally $679 (now $499), this sale saves you $180. View Deal

In our Surface Go review, we praised the tablet for its stunning 10-inch display, comfortable backlit keyboard and decent performance. All of those features are contained within a premium metal chassis that has an IR camera for speedy facial recognition login via Windows Hello.

The Surface Go is already a great value at its original retail price for anyone who wants an ultraportable device for streaming content or getting basic work done. This new sales price makes the Surface Go one of the best purchases available on a tablet or laptop.

That said, the Surface Go isn't the most powerful device, and its design is looking a bit dated. And as portable as this slate is, its below-average battery life (6:06) will prevent you from using it on long, international flights. We also expect Microsoft to announce a Surface Go 2 at some point this year, although it's not clear when.

Regardless, if you want an affordable Windows tablet that can be converted into a laptop via a detachable keyboard, then it doesn't get much better than this.