Act fast! Alienware up to $1,250 off in shocking Prime Day gaming laptop deal

The best Prime Day gaming laptop deals aren't at Amazon. They're at Dell! Dell is unleashing its own discounts to rival Prime Day deals with these incredible Alienware sales on two fantastic laptops: Alienware m15 R2 and Alienware m17 R2.

We have the October 2020 coupon codes that will help you secure Alienware m15 R2 and Alienware m17 R2. You can save up to $1,250!

Alienware m15 R2: was $3,249 now $1,999 @ Dell

This is a Prime Day gaming laptop deal you don't want to miss — and this one isn't on Amazon. You'll find this incredible Alienware m15 R2 for an incredible $1,199. This is $1,250 off the original price! The Alienware m15 R2 in this Prime Day deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i9-9980HK CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM. Use coupon code "DBAWAP7" to drop its price down to $1,999.View Deal

Alienware m17 R2: was $1,879 now $1,199 @ Dell

Save a whopping $680 on this incredible Prime Day gaming laptop deal. This Alienware m17 R2 laptop is now $1,199 at Dell. Alienware m17 R2 features an Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM. Use coupon code "DBAWAP4" to drop its price to $1,199.View Deal

This Prime Day gaming laptop deal is incredible. If you've been hoping to secure a decent gaming rig without breaking the bank, you'll be happy to know that there are two Alienware laptops that are now on sale.

The Alienware m15 R2 is now $1,299 in this Prime Day deal, which knocks off a whopping $1,250 off the original price ($3,249). You'll have to use coupon code "DBAWAP7" to take advantage of the discount.

The Alienware m15 R2 laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i9-9980HK CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM.

The Alienware m17 R2 is also on sale and we reviewed this incredible laptop late last year. We gave it four out of five stars for its lightweight design, above-average battery life, and powerful gaming performance on our benchmark tests. It is now $1,199 at Dell. Make sure to use coupon code "DBAWAP4" to snag the discount.

The Alienware m17 R2 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM.

This is the best time to secure two powerful gaming laptops, packed with beastly discrete GPUs, so that you can have lots of fun without breaking the bank. Act fast! These gaming laptop Prime Day deals won't last long.