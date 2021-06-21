Acer Swift 3 for $669 on Prime Day is among the best laptop deals around

The Acer Swift 3 has everything you could ever want in a laptop. It's thin, lightweight, powerful and now it's even more affordable.

Currently, Amazon has the Acer Switch 3 on sale for $669. Usually, this laptop costs $850, so you're saving $180. It's the lowest price we've seen for this Acer laptop and one of the best Prime Day deals you can get.

Acer Swift 3 deal

Acer Swift 3: was $850 now $670 @ Amazon

This epic Prime Day laptop deal takes $180 off the Acer Swift 3. It features a 2.8-GHz Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and a 256GB SSD — all of which keep the 14-inch 1080p display quick and responsive across multitasking and other processor-intensive tasks.View Deal

Acer makes some of the industry's best laptops and the Swift 3 is built for task-handling. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 2.8-GHz Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD.

In our Acer Swift 3 , we praised its portable design and multitasking performance. Our review unit had a 10th Gen Intel CPU and 8GB of RAM which juggled 27 Google Chrome tabs (three were playing 1080p YouTube videos) like a champ.

The laptop in this deal boasts the latest 11th Gen Intel chip, which is ample muscle for your day-to-needs. Acer rates this model to deliver over 16 hours of battery life which is pretty impressive.

Port-wise, the Swift 3 is outfitted with a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port, USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port.

At $180 off, the Acer Swift 3 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a MacBook-ish laptop for under $700.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.