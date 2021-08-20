How to keep your photos private on iPhone and iPad

Apple features a privacy setting on iPhone and iPad that lets users hide their personal photos and videos from prying eyes, but there are a few extra steps to make sure no one stumbles across files you'd prefer to keep to yourself.



Whether it's an embarrassing photo of you having a bad hair day or silly videos your parents see as they "accidentally" scroll through your iPhone's albums, you can easily hide media on your iOS device. What's more, you can make sure no one knows you're hiding them in the first place. Check out how to hide your photos and videos and keep them private on iPhone and iPad.

How to hide your photos and videos on iPhone and iPad

Apple lets users quickly put photos or videos in the Photos app in a "Hidden" folder, taking them out of where they were placed in your library. Anybody looking through your camera roll will no longer see the photos or videos you've hidden, but they will appear in the clearly seen "Hidden" tab under Utilities option in Photos. Luckily, you can make sure this doesn't show up either.



You can find out how to keep your photos and videos private on your iPhone and iPad with the same method below:

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Photos app.

Select one or multiple photos or videos you want to hide. Tap the Share icon on the top-right corner.

In the pop-up menu, scroll down and tap "Hide" to move the content to the Hidden Album.

While the photos and videos won't appear in your library anymore, the Hidden Album will appear in the sidebar and Albums tab under Utilities. The can still be viewed when opened, but you can hide the album by heading to Settings.

Open the Settings app.

Scroll down to "Photos."

Switch off "Hidden Album" to hide the album in the sidebar and Albums tab under Utilities.

There you have it. You can check out all the photos and videos you hide in the Hidden Album, and make it disappear with a flick of the switch.



