If you were wondering how to create a PDF on iPhone then don't worry, you aren't alone. Thankfully, Apple makes it quick and easy without installing any additional apps.
PDF stands for "portable document format" and it's a great option when you want a share a document, image, form, or even a web page and be certain that everyone is seeing it the same way. Regardless of which platform your recipients use, they will have the ability to view a PDF and it should look identical across all devices.
I'll be using a web page for this example, but the same basic method will also work for any document or image you are viewing on your iPhone.
Here's how to create a PDF on iPhone:
- View the document, image or web page that you want to make a PDF.
- Tap on the Share button.
- Scroll down and select Print.
- Pinch and zoom on the preview image at the bottom.
- Tap on the Share button.
That's it! The preview is a PDF version of the document, image, or web page and you can do whatever you like with it from here. If you want to keep a copy on your device then select Save to Files, otherwise, you can simply share it directly to the app you would like to use to send the PDF.