How to check battery health on iPhone

"How to check battery health on iPhone" is an oft-asked question on Google among iPhone users who want to analyze the potency of their phone's battery. Over time, as iPhone owners routinely charge their iOS devices, the battery's health will gradually deteriorate.

There are signs that you can look out for that point to battery degradation. For example, if your iPhone enters into "low-power mode" frequently (even though it feels like you just charged it 10 minutes ago), your battery is likely in poor health.

You may suspect that your phone's battery is losing its strength, but you'll want stats and figures to back up your gut feelings. Check out this easy, step-by-step tutorial on how to check the health of your iPhone battery.

How to check battery health on iPhone

Fortunately, Apple packed some software into your iOS device that tracks the health of your iPhone battery. Accessing it is super easy. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below to assess your iPhone's battery health.

1. Go to Settings.

How to check battery health on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

2. Scroll down to Battery and tap on it.

Here, you'll find some graphs that depict historical stats about your iPhone's battery level. You can change the graphs to show your iPhone's battery levels within the last 24 hours or 10 days.

You can also check which apps consume your battery juice the most. For me, it's the Home & Lock Screen followed by TikTok, Safari and DuoLingo.

How to check battery health on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

13. Tap on Battery Health.

On this page, you'll find the Maximum Capacity of your iPhone's battery, which is a measure of your device's battery capacity relative to when it was new. The lower the capacity, the less usage you'll get between charges.

How to check battery health on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

You can also toggle on (or off) Optimized Battery Charging, which allows your iPhone to learn your daily charging routine and ultimately use that information to reduce battery aging.