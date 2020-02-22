Best gadgets and tech for long-distance relationships in 2020

"Holy crap! It's like you're sitting right next to me!" is the stunned response you'll hear from your "honey bun" — or whatever sappy pet name you call your sweetheart — after giving your video conferencing gear a Laptop Mag-approved makeover.

Laptops — even premium ones — typically don't offer high-quality webcams, speakers and microphones that will provide you with an immersive, it-feels-like-you're-right-next-to-me experience with your significant other. Trust us, here at Laptop Mag, we've experimented with far too many laptops with fuzzy webcams; that's why we've created a Best External Webcams guide to help you replace those less-than-impressive cameras.

Here are some fantastic laptop peripherals — many of them tested here in our labs — that will make your long-distance love life much easier.

Best external webcams for long-distance couples

(Image credit: Future)

Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam

Best picture

Imagine only being able to see your love bug through a distorted picture of graininess and fuzziness. Their eye color loses its bright vibrancy, their face is teeming with digital noise, and you even start to wonder if they're sitting in a thick layer of fog. That's no way to sustain a long-distance relationship!

Tested by our editors, the Logitech Brio 4K Pro's eye-catching picture quality will render an image of your cutie pie so clear you'll try to reach out through the screen to touch 'em!

Read our full Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam review.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920

Best budget

Laptop Mag Senior Editor Phillip Tracy — valued for his judicious tech genius — sang the praises of the Logitech C920, calling it "the best webcam for the part of the decade." And guess what? It won't break the bank!

This affordable external webcam can hug the lid of your laptop, so you can skip the tripod mount if that's not your steez. Andrew E. Freedman, senior editor of our sister site Tom's Guide, reviewed the Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920, and he was astounded by its clarity, detail and color accuracy.

If you want technological eye candy that will give you more "bang for your buck" — wink, wink — for those highly anticipated, romantic video calls, this camera should be on your radar.

Read our full Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 review .

Best USB microphones for long-distance couples

(Image credit: Future)

Blue Yeti X

Best overall

ASMR is a niche that pulls in millions of YouTube viewers for a good reason — people enjoy getting "the tingles" that crawl up their spine and raise the hairs on their neck while listening to a honeyed voice intensified by a mic. That's why ASMR YouTubers opt for the best microphones money can buy.

Your laptop's unimpressive mic, on the other hand, won't stir anything in your significant other's body but the desire to cover his or her ears.

The Blue Yeti X has the ability to greatly enhance the quality of your voice and may send love-laced chills prickling throughout your sugarplum's body as he or she listens to you whispering sweet nothings. Laptop Mag staff writer Rami Tabari experimented with the Blue Yeti X and noted how his friend raved at how "crispy" he sounded.

Read our full Blue Yeti X review.

(Image credit: Blue)

Blue Yeti Nano

Best budget

Blue sells a Laptop Mag-approved, budget-friendly microphone that's a little bit easier on your pocket: the Yeti Nano. You may be wondering about the difference between this microphone and the Blue Yeti X. The Blue Yeti Nano features only two recording modes (omnidirectional and cardioid), while the X features four.

As a former voice actor for audiobooks, I know that Blue is a beloved brand among microphone users seeking to emanate high-quality vocals, so you'll rest easy knowing that you've got a superior microphone brand that's got your back during late-night video calls with your snookums.

Best external PC speakers for long-distance couples

Bose Companion 2 Series III

Best for vocals

Imagine how satisfying it would be to hear your sweetheart's voice fill the room with soothing vocals. Unfortunately, if you've got poor-quality laptop speakers, your partner may sound like they're speaking through a walkie-talkie — and that will certainly ruin the romantic ambiance.

Our writer Michael Gowan proclaims that the Bose Companion 2 Series III emanates full vocals and big sound, which is why we recommend you hook this bad boy up to your PC for a mind-blowing video call experience that will saturate the room with your lovey-dovey conversations.

(Image credit: Anker)

Anker SoundCore 2

Best budget

If you're not willing to spend a pretty penny on premium-quality speakers, you'll be happy to know that our sister site Tom's Guide was taken aback by the amazing sound and build quality of Anker SoundCore 2, especially considering its pocket-friendly cost.

Michael Gowan assured readers that Anker's SoundCore 2 is much better than anything your laptop speakers could offer; he raved about the Bluetooth speaker's incredible sound and its easy-on-the-wallet price tag.

Read our full Anker SoundCore 2 review.

Best Headset for Long-Distance Couples

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech G Pro X

Best for vocals and sound

Headsets are the best way to kill two birds with one stone — you've got audio and voice signals working together in harmony all in one device.

Rated 4 out of 5 stars by Tom's Guide writer Marshall Horonof, the Logitech G Pro X provides Blue Voice processing, which is a microphone technology that offers voice filters to transmit studio-quality vocal communication.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Microsoft LifeChat LX-3000

Best budget

Laptop Mag's Editor-in-Chief Sherri L. Smith recommends the Microsoft LifeChat LX-3000 for budget-minded consumers who are in the market for a headset.

Smith applauded the headset's mic and audio quality, and praised its economical cost. This bad boy won't take too much out of your wallet as you remotely communicate with your distant darling.

Best fun laptop gadgets for long-distance couples

(Image credit: The Original Mashtape)

The Original Mashtape

A USB mixtape you can send to your sweetheart

During my research, I stumbled upon some fascinating laptop gadgets that would dazzle long-distance couples who want to add a dash of romantic spice to their life.

This 4.5-star, Amazon-rated digital cassette allows you to upload your favorite romantic tracks from your laptop onto its flash drive, and then ship it via snail mail to allow your faraway fuzz bear — apologies for all the cheesy pet names I've littered throughout this article — to listen to the beautiful mixtape you've procured just for him or her. Too cute!

(Image credit: Blusea)

Memobird

Send personal notes to your lover via your laptop

Think about how cool it would be to scribble romantic messages and doodles, and send them right into your lover's hands in seconds. Forget about emails and texts — let's talk Memobird, a small digital printer making waves among long-distance couples.

Gift your long-distance boo bear a Memobird, a small digital printer, and when you download the Memobird app on your laptop, you can scribble love messages and sweet sketches that will print out on your lover's Memobird printer.

It's a great way to connect with your hottie with a personal romantic touch.