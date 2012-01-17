Woz: iPhone Best for People Scared of Computers, Android More Versatile

You might call it a back-handed compliment. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak tells Dan Lyons that the iPhone 4S is the best choice for certain types of users. What kind of users, you ask? This kind:

“The people I recommend the iPhone 4S for are the ones who are already in the Mac world, because it’s so compatible, and people who are just scared of computers altogether and don’t want to use them. The iPhone is the least frightening thing. "

Woz goes on to say that in many ways Android has pulled ahead for power users like him, especially when it comes to GPS navigation. He also laments how Siri has gone downhill for him since Apple integrated the app into iOS, complaining that the accuracy has plummeted and that Internet connectivity issues prevents the iPhone 4S' voice-controlled assistant from working at all at times.

Although Woz has been sighted at Apple stores on iPhone launch days, he has also gotten cozy with the Android folks over the years. For example, Woz was spotted on Google's campus to pick up a pre-release Galaxy Nexus, although he apparently favors the Motorola Droid RAZR over the first Ice Cream Sandwich handset. Apparently Woz and Andy Rubin are old buddies because Woz used to sit on the board of Danger before Rubin moved on to head up the Android project at Google.

The bottom line for Woz is that he likes his iPhone, but it's not versatile enough for him. “My primary phone is the iPhone,” Woz told Lyons. “I love the beauty of it. But I wish it did all the things my Android does, I really do.”

