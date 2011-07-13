Video Hands On: HP TouchPad 4G for AT&T Sports Faster 1.5-GHz Processor

It's faster and more mobile. Meet HP's new TouchPad 4G. The latest version of the webOS 3.0 device will be able to connect to AT&T's 4G HSPA+ data network, so you can surf the web and download apps in more places. And while we weren't that keen on the Wi-Fi-only version in our initial HP TouchPad review, the 4G model packs a zippier 1.5-GHz processor, up from 1.2-GHz.

As you'll see in the video, the TouchPad 4G was pretty snappy. However, you're not getting the fastest speeds on AT&T. The carrier just announced two 4G LTE devices yesterday, which at first will work in five cities. The TouchPad 4G isn't upgradable to LTE. It took a good 20 seconds to load the Laptopmag.com home page, which is reasonable but not exactly blazing. The HP presenter also explained that software updates to the OS should be delivered soon over the air.

There's no word yet on exact pricing but availability, but HP says the TouchPad 4G will be available in time for the back-to-school season. Take a look at the video to see the new tablet in action.