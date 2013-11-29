Verizon Offers Galaxy Note 3 for $199 for Black Friday

If you're due for an upgrade, Black Friday is the perfect time to grab a new smartphone. Verizon Wireless is currently offering the stellar Samsung Galaxy Note 3 for just $199 with a new two-year contract, as well as the slightly older -- but equally attractive -- Motorola RAZR HD for free (also with a two-year contract). Other Black Friday discounts include the Nokia Lumia 928 and the Verizon Jetpack 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot for free, and $150 off select Samsung tablets including the Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 and the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1.

We recently named the Galaxy Note 3, the best smartphone of 2013 for its epic battery life, gorgeous 1080p screen, strong pen-support and powerful Snapdragon 800 processor. The Verizon version of the Galaxy Note 3 lasted 10 hours on the LAPTOP Battery Test, which involves continuous surfing over 4G, where most smartphones only endure for around 6 hours.

Verizon's Black Friday deals page can be found here. Links to specific sales are below: