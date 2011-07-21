V-MODA Vamps Up Earbuds With True Blood

V-MODA, makers of high-end headphones opened the coffin on new Revamp High-Fidelity In-Ear Headphones, inspired by the HBO vampire series, True Blood. The company also recently unveiled True Blood V-80 On-Ear Headphones, from the same line.

How do these ear-buds pay homage to one of cable television's most popular vampire shows? Aside from the shiny black design with red accents, they also have the Japanese character for the show's namesake drink for blood suckers (Tru Blood) on the base of each ear-bud. Beyond just the earbuds, the headphones include a skinny silver bullet microphone with the show's name on it. The metal headphones also feature Kevlar reinforced fabric cables, re-mastered BLISS 2.0 (Bass Level Isolating Soft Silicone) noise-isolating buds, and ACTIVE FLEX technology that allows each bud to adjust independently and reduce cable noise.

The packaging also boasts "immortal durability" and "supernatural sounds" thanks to aluminum construction and V-MASQUE high-definition driver, which the site says delivers strong bass, as well as full mid-range and high sounds.

These extravagant in-ear headphones normally cost $120, but are available for $99 throughout season 4 of True Blood. That's still a lot to pay for ear-buds, but at least it's cooler than Twilight headphones. All those would do is glitter.