Top eReader Cases for the Holidays

Giving the gift of electronic literature this year? Before wrapping that Kindle or Nook, dress up their gift with one of these enticing cases. With everything from whimsical googly eyes to custom-designed cases, they'll be sure to love their eReader's case as much as they love Stephen King's latest tome.

Acme Made Skinny Sleeve 7 ($24.95)

Slim is In Perfect for use with any 7-inch device, the Acme Made Skinny Sleeve 7 snuggles the Kindle or Nook Color inside of a neoprene shell that protects against water, dust, and key scratches. It even includes a sewn-in screen guard for added peace of mind. Choose from black or purple. www.acmemade.com

Hartmann Wings Collection Kindle Cover ($60)

Classy Yet Chic Stretch the four elastic straps around the corners of that new Kindle and your loved one will be ready to read. There’s also a stretchy strap to hold the jacquard-fabric case closed when it travels inside their bag. There’s room for storing an ID, credit cards, and business cards inside the slash pocket. www.hartmann.com

Jack Spade Novelty Eyes ($59)

Touch of Humor Add a little whimsy to your avid reader’s gift with the Novelty Eyes Nook case designed by Jack Spade. Inside, elastic straps hold the device in place, while a set of peepers look out on the cover. Available in gray or red, this fabric cover mimics the look and feel of a traditional paper book (without all those trees needing to die). www.nook.com

Jonathan Adler Mandala ($39.95)

Designer Style Jonathan Adler’s Nook Color cases add a high-end touch to your loved one’s gift, and the Mandala case is no exception. Choose the navy and red or the navy and turquoise version—whichever suits her tastes best—and trust that the elastic straps will securely hold her new device in place. www.nook.com

M-Edge MyEdge Case ($40)

Create Your Own M-Edge makes it simple to personalize a Kindle or Nook by creating a unique cover out of photographs or artwork. Or you can choose from the Style Library, which includes designs from artists such as Amy Ruppel, Christopher Bettig, and Valentina Ramos. Printed on cotton canvas using eco-friendly, water-based inks, each jacket is coated with ScotchGard. www.medgestore.com

Pelican 1075 HardBack ($69.95)

Rough and Tumble Looking for an case for a rugged outdoorsman? Pelican has him covered, completely. This hard case is watertight, drop-tested, and crush-resistant, and it will hold 10-inch devices. The 1075 HardBack features a shock-absorbing plush liner and comes with a removable nylon shoulder strap. www.pelican.com

Otterbox Commuter Series Nook Color ($44.95)

Premium Protection Silicone topped by a thin but strong polycarbonate shell means his new Nook Color will win any in-bag fights in the coming year. The Otterbox Commuter jacket sports a smooth finish that allows the device to slide in and out of pockets easily while still protecting against scratches, bumps, and (some) small drops. www.otterbox.com

Kindle Lighted Leather Cover ($59.99)

Light The Way Powered by the Kindle, the Lighted Leather cover includes a built-in reading light that flips out for illuminating bedtime stories. The simple leather case—available in black, brown, green, and purple—doesn’t add much bulk to a bag, and the cover folds back for one-handed reading. www.amazon.com