Top 10 Mac App Store Apps

It was just a matter of time before Apple sprinkled its App Store magic on the Mac, and it was definitely worth the wait. It's just as easy to discover apps as it is on mobile devices such as the iPad and iPhone, and you can purchase and install apps with a single click. Just as you'd expect, it's easy to update all your apps at once. Plus, many apps (such as games) run at full screen, so you can concentrate on what you're doing without being distracted by the dock or menu bar. No wonder Apple enjoyed 1 million downloads the very first day the store opened.

Now comes the tough part: deciding what to download. We ransacked the Mac App Store to find our top 10 picks. These apps will reinvigorate your Snow Leopard machine with tools for faster searches, easy photo editing, better weather reports, and simple sketching. Don't worry, Angry Birds made the list, too.

Alfred

Free

Roll Spotlight and Google Search into one with this helpful utility for keyboard shortcut fanatics.

Angry Birds for Mac

$4.99 for introductory period (regular price is $9.99)

The hot-tempered birds exact their revenge on a whole new platform with smashing results.

Caffeine

Free

This tiny little app keeps your desktop bright without any hassle.

Clippy

Free

The annoying Office companion is back, but this time he's useful.

Evernote for Mac

Free

This auto-syncing digital junk drawer keeps your notes, images, and ideas organized.

Flight Control HD

$4.99

Keeping planes under control is just as much fun on your desktop as it is on your phone.

Itsy

Free

This minimalist Twitter client makes it easy to quickly check your timeline.

Pixelmator

$29.99

This image editor provides Photoshop-like functionality without the hefty price tag.

SketchBook Express

Free

This robust free app will satisfy both casual doodlers and would-be comic book artists.

Swackett

Free

A unique spin on weather forecasts for the Mac that's fun and easy to understand.

