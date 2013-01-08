Timbuk2's Espionage Pack Perfect for Discreet Travel

If you're constantly worried about having your camera stolen, Timbuk2's new Espionage Pack, unveiled at CES 2013, might be the perfect camera bag for safe travels. On the outside, the Espionage Pack looks just like a traditional backpack, but the inside is custom designed to fit an DSLR camera, lenses and all the accessories.

Dubbed "urban incognito," this new bag is designed for the photographer who doesn't want a look that screams "I'm a camera bag!" while on the go. The anti-scratch tricot interior had movable interior walls so it can be customized for different camera and lense sizes, allowing for protection regardless of load.

It fits one camera body with a medium lens and three additional lenses, a flash kit and room for the essentials, like memory cards and chargers. There's also a fully padded laptop compartment that fits up to a 17-inch MacBook Pro.

The Espionage Pack is joining a Timbuk2 line with three other discreet camera bags, all launched last year. The Informant Camera Sling is a messenger bag that only fits an 11-inch notebook or tablet, the Sleuth Camera Pack is a smaller version of the Espionage without the roll-top and the Snoop Camera Bag is an over-the-shoulder messenger bag that comes in three different sizes.

The Espionage Pack is the most expensive of the bunch, retailing at $199 with the line starting at $99, but also has the most storage space and features. It will be available in February of this year.

Stay tuned for a hand-on look here at CES.