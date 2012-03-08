CeBIT 2012's 10 Most Interesting Gadgets

It's been a wild few days at the CeBIT conference in Germany, where we've seen everything from a pink Samsung Galaxy Note to extra slim ultrabooks to robots dancing suggestively. Below are the most interesting notebooks, tablets, technologies and, yes, robots that we got our hands on at this year's conference.

Acer Timeline Ultra M3 Ultrabook

The Timeline Ultra M3 continues Acer’s Ultrabook ambitions with a relatively low price point (starting at 799 euros) and strong specs that include an optical drive, Nvidia GeForce graphics and a promised 8 hours of battery life.

Gigabyte U2442V Ultrabook

The first Ultrabook from Gigabyte, the U2442V, comes with a $1,200 start price a backlit chiclet-style keyboard, not to mention customization options such as a Thunderbolt port, solid-state drive, and Intel Core i7 CPU.

Tobii Technology's EyeAsteroids 3D Game

We demo'ed Tobii's eye-tracking user interface at CES 2012, but now the team has rigged up an Asteroids arcade game to use the eye-tracking technology while gamers play in 3D.

Intel Demos Touchscreen on Ultrabook

How about an ultrabook that lets you pinch-to-zoom and scroll by touching the display and not the trackpad? Intel demo'ed just such a thing today, and it could be coming soon to a PC near you.

Fujitsu Lifebook UH572

Acer and Gigabyte aren't the only laptop makers getting into the ultrabook game at CeBIT. Fujitsu joins their ranks with the Lifebook UH572, an Intel Ivy Bridge-based system that will retail for 699 euros.

MSI GT60 and GT70 Gaming Laptops

MSI makes a new appeal to gamers with two frag-ready laptops, the 16-inch GT60 and the GT70, both of which include Alienware-style multi-color keyboard backlights and RAID 0-configured solid-state drives.

Audi Connect

Inside the brand-new Audi A3 Quattro you’ll find plenty of tech, from a touchpad situated front and center to a system for drawing letters with your finger to input destinations for the Google-powered navigation services.

Koubachi Plant Sensor and App

How's this for a green app-cessory? Place the Koubachi Sensor near your plant, connect it to Wi-Fi, and the gadget will send you alerts when the temperture, light, and soil conditions for your potted pet are less than optimal.

Pierre Cardin PC-7006G Tablet

An Android tablet with fashion label nameplate? Pierre Cardin has lent its name to a 7-inch tablet running Gingerbread. Though that the version of the mobile OS certainly isn't cutting edge, the reported price of the tablet just might be.

Racy Robots Take The Stage

In a unique take on recycling, Tobit Software demoed three robots--two dancers and a DJ-- they created from used car parts and turned their booth at CeBIT into a naughty nightclub. Trust us, you don't want to miss this video.

