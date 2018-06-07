13-inch MacBook Pro Is Now $300 Off

Apple's 13.3-inch MacBook Pro rarely gets deep discounts. But for a limited time Best Buy is taking $300 off every current-gen (non-Touch Bar) 13.3-inch MacBook Pro.

After the discount, the base model sells for $999.99. That's a price we've only seen once this year — during a rare 24-hour sale. It also beats B&H Photo Video's current sale, which only takes $50 off the base 13.3-inch MacBook Pro.

The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro is the best laptop in Apple's arsenal, sporting significantly more power than the MacBook and MacBook Air while keeping close to the same weight and profile of the MacBook Air.

The base model features a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina display, 2.3GHz Core i5 Kaby Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. Admittedly, storage on the base model is stingy, so we'd recommend upgrading to the 256GB model, which is on sale for $1,199.99.

All configurations in this sale feature two USB-C ports and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, so be warned that dongles may be required.

If you're a student with a valid .edu e-mail, you can sign up for Best Buy's digital newsletter and get an instant $50 digital coupon, which you can use to drop the price of these laptops even more.