Save $200 on All Touch Bar MacBook Pros

The MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is Apple's version of the Windows 2-in-1. Though it first sounded like a gimmick, the Touch Bar is actually more fun and useful than you think. For a limited time, Best Buy and Amazon are duking it out in a Touch Bar MacBook Pro price war where you'll be able to save from $150 to $200 off practically every configuration of said laptop.

If you're a Prime subscriber, Amazon's 2-day shipping should sway your purchase toward Amazon. Likewise, if you've been eyeing the top-tier 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Amazon takes $200 off that model, whereas Best Buy only slashes the price by $150.

Either way, there's a lot of price cutting to go around. If you're undecided, you can always read our reviews of the 13-inch and 15-inch models. (Spoiler: Only the 15-inch model got our coveted Editors' Choice award).

Below are the models currently on sale.

13" Models on Sale

15" Models on Sale