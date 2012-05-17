T-Mobile Magenta Deal Days: Buy One 4G Smartphone, Get Another Free

T-Mobile is still expanding its 4G HSPA+ network to new locales, but wider network coverage isn't worth a single-bar signal without subscribers to use all that new bandwidth. That explains the carrier's new Magenta Deal Days promotion where customers new and old can support Team Tmo with a "buy one, get one free" deal for 4G smartphones.

As described in an advertising circular uncovered by TmoNews, the limited-time offer kicks off tomorrow, Friday May 18, and continues to next Saturday, May 26--it also requires a two-year service contract.

The not-so bad news is that the deal is limited to "select devices only". The good news: that list includes the Samsung Galaxy S II, one of the phones highlighted in our Top 10 Smartphones Now list. It includes other competitive devices like the Samsung Galaxy S Blaze 4G, the HTC Amaze 4G, Samsung Exhibit II 4G, and T-Mobile myTouch.

One device that's conspicuously absent from the list is the HTC One S, a recent addition to the carrier's line-up and one of T-Mobile's most compelling devices thanks to it's Android 4.0 operating system, speedy camera, and attractive design. Even without that device, Magenta Deal Days will still brighten the day of T-Mobile users. Just be sure the retail location you plan to visit is participating.

