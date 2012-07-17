Symantec Beefs Up Enterprise Mobile Security Offerings

Symantec has announced that a series of upgrades to its mobile security line of business products that the company says will allow businesses to offer their employees secure mobile email, secure app initiatives and BYOD (bring your own device) programs.

The updates upgrades include the company's new Symantec Mobile Security for Android software, which allows IT professionals to scan protect Android smartphones and tablets deployed on corporate networks for app and Internet related threats. The company also announced that it has renamed the Odyssey Athena software, which it obtained through it's acquisition of Odyssey Software, the Symantec Mobile Management for Configuration Manager.

In terms of updates, Symantec says they have added, NitroDesk TouchDown, a secure email client for Android devices to their Mobile Management software, as well as support for Windows Phone 7 devices.

On the iOS front, Symantec says its Nukona App Center now allows IT managers to secure apps and data on iOS devices with FIPS 140-2 certified encryption, giving iPhone and iPad users the ability to use their devices in sensitive business environments such as government agencies and healthcare and financial industries.

What does all of this mean? Essentially, it indicates that the BYOD trend is alive and well, and, one would assume, the demand for such capabilities is growing.