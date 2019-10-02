Skip the Surface Pro 7: The Surface Pro 6 Is Now $400 Off

Microsoft is expected to unveil the Surface Pro 7 at its event today (Oct. 2) but you might not want to wait for the new model. Best Buy and Microsoft are both having a huge sale on Surface devices, including the Surface Pro 6, which is now $400 off.

The base Surface Pro 6 with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD now costs just $699 after a hefty $200 discount. If you want to convert the Surface Pro 6 into a laptop then you can buy a keyboard bundle for $799.

Or, for $899 ($300 off), you can buy the 256GB model of the Surface Pro 6 without the Type Cover keyboard. Want the extra storage and the keyboard? Best Buy has that bundle on sale for $999, or $330 off its retail price.

If you need more power, you can also upgrade to a Core i7 CPU, but that will cost you extra. Fortunately, there are also steep discounts on the higher-end models. For example, you can buy a Surface Pro 6 with a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,099 after a whopping $400 discount. The same discount is offered on the 512GB model with 16GB of RAM, which now costs $1,499.

Surface Pro 6 now $1,099 ($400 off, Core i7/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)

Surface Pro 6 now $1,499 ($400 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/256GB SSD)

If you want to wait on the Surface Pro 7, then stay tuned for full coverage of Microsoft's Oct 2 event. Otherwise, we recommend jumping on these excellent Surface Pro 6 deals before they disappear.