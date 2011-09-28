So Long MeeGo; Long Live the New Linux-based Tizen

Where'd you go, MeeGo? The Linux-based open source MeeGo platform, which resulted from the combination of the Moblin and Maemo Linux sub-platforms, is officially on its way out. In its place will be Tizen, a new Linux-based OS. The first version of the new OS is scheduled to be released with an SDK in the first quarter of 2012 and will begin appearing on devices in the middle of that year.

The new Tizen operating system is a collaboration between the Linux Foundation and LiMo—a group of companies that includes Panasonic Mobile, NTT DoCoMo, Samsung, SK Telecom, Vodafone, and others—and will focus on HTML5 and WAC apps. Intel and Samsung are leading the development of the platform, which is slated to appear in a wide variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, in-car infotainment systems, smart TVs, and even netbooks (remember those?).

Tizen will be supported by Intel's AppUp developer platform and the MeeGo Project is already reassuring its developers that the new platform will work with the HTML5 MeeGo apps they've been creating. Though we just reviewed the ASUS Eee PC X101 with MeeGo, we can't wait to see what the Tizen interface will look like.

via Engadget, Tizen.org