Smartphone Madness 2014: Xperia Z2 vs. Lumia 1020

You ripped up your college basketball bracket a long time ago, but hopefully your favorite smartphone is still in the running. Today's match pits the Sony Xperia Z2 against the Nokia Lumia 1020. It's another classic Android vs. Windows Phone and well as a camera phone vs. camera phone battle that only you can decide. The polls will be open until April 1, 2014 at 9 a.m. EST.

To get to the Aristocratic 8, the Sony Xperia Z2 had to take down the Samsung Galaxy Note 3. And it did so with nearly 67 percent of the vote. The Android-powered Xperia Z2 offers an elegant and waterproof chassis that contains a stunning 20.7-MP camera that can shoot 4K video. That's stunning enough, but we're also fans of the 1080 screen and the internal Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 CPU that promises incredible battery life.

Nokia's Lumia 1020's battle in round one was against the curvy LG G Flex, but it still came out on top with 62 percent of the vote. We attribute that to a very supportive Windows Phone fanbase, as well as some pretty fantastic internal specs such as the 1.5-GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor and 2GB of RAM. For instance, this handset contains an impressive 41-MP sensor with Carl Zeiss optics. In fact, with the optional grip, you could even mistake this phone for a DSLR. The 4.5-inch AMOLED PureMotion display isn't anything to sneeze at either.

Since, ultimately, there can be only one champion, it's time to vote. Will it be Android or Windows Phone? Nokia or Sony? You have until tomorrow, April 1 at 9 a.m. EST to make up your mind.

[polldaddy poll=7922212]