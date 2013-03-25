Smartphone Madness 2013: BlackBerry Z10 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note II

Your March Madness bracket is probably as broken as ours is by now. But the Smartphone Madness excitement continues with today's matchup between the BlackBerry Z10 and the Samsung Galaxy Note II. It's an epic battle between BlackBerry 10 and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, and who wins is up to you. The winner of this face-off will join the HTC One in the Penultimate 4. Before you cast your vote, let us refresh your memory as to the competitors.

BlackBerry 10 has made a fairly big splash this year, and the company's first and flagship BlackBerry 10 phone is part of that frenzy. The Z10 will be available on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless for around $199, and was first made available on AT&T. During our review of the unlocked version, we praised it for its slick interface that's built for multitasking and superior touchscreen keyboard that learns as you type. Other special features such as BlackBerry Hub, Voice Command and BBM support might be of use during this battle. But the Galaxy Note II has a few special features of its own.

The 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Note II phablet took down the even-bigger Huawei Ascend P2 in Game 6 of this competition. Samsung's Android-powered monster is available on all four major carriers at various price points, and you can pick it up as an unlocked phone. We think the big screen's sharp details and bright colors, and the device's epic battery life work in this phone's favor. And the blisteringly-fast 4G LTE speeds and included stylus don't hurt it either. But will its fans show up to support it?

We'll find out soon enough, as now is the time to vote in today's competition. The polls will remain open until Wednesday, March 27th at 9:00 a.m.