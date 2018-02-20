Save Up to $700 on Alienware's Best Gaming Rigs

President's Day is officially over, but if you missed yesterday's onslaught of deals, Dell is giving you a few more hours to take advantage of their promos.

Through Thursday, February 22, you can take up to $700 off select Alienware laptops with base configurations starting at $949.99.

One of our top picks in the sale is the Alienware 15 for $1,399.99. This configuration features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD with 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1060 video card with 6GB of RAM. The sexy system also comes with Tobii EyeX software, which adds eye-controlled functionality to your gaming rig.

Another excellent buy is the Editors' Choice Alienware 13 OLED which is now priced at $1,749.99 via coupon code "50OFF499". The laptop packs a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1440 OLED display, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1060 video card with 6GB of RAM. This configuration normally sells for $2,318.

The Alienware 13's OLED screen can display an incredible 220 percent of the sRGB gamut, which is well above the 100 percent that we already consider excellent. In real world talk, that makes this LCD one of the most vibrant in the market.

Alienware's sale ends February 22 at 7am ET.