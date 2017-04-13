3 Mac Laptops That Undercut Apple's Price by $200

Apple's MacBook Pros have historically been the company's most expensive laptops. Fortunately, retailers like Amazon are here to ease the financial pain of buying Apple's top-of-the-line machines.

Currently, the online giant offers the 2015 15.4-inch MacBook Pro for $1,799.99. That's $200 under the Apple Store's direct price and the cheapest price we've seen for this laptop since it launched in May of 2015. (Excluding refurb prices).

This media powerhouse packs a 2.2-GHz Haswell Core i7 quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Unlike the 2016 MacBook Pros with Touch Bar, the 2015 MacBook Pro has all the essential connectivity you need including two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader.

If $1,799.99 still seems like a lot — or if you don't need that much horsepower — Amazon also has the current-gen 13.3-inch MacBook Air with 128GB SSD for $799.99 and the 13.3-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD for $999.99. In both instances, the machines are $200 cheaper than Apple's price and the best deals you can currently find for these ultraporables, which — despite having dated tech and no Retina display — are still solid picks for students and other cash-strapped Mac fans who value portability and battery life over raw power.