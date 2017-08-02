Save $126 on This Sweet Surface Pro 4 Bundle

We admit it: We're a little obsessed with Microsoft's Surface Pro 4.

Sure, it's no longer Redmond's 2-in-1 rockstar — that honor falls upon the new Surface Pro — but the SP4 is still an incredibly great convertible and with so many active SP4 deals, you could argue it's a better value for most users.

And while we're constantly on the lookout for the best SP4 deals, today we've found the first noteworthy bundle deal.

The Microsoft Store is offering a well-configured SP4 with the MS Type Cover for $999. That's $126 under Amazon's price (which normally has the lowest SP4 prices) and simply the best SP4 bundle deal around.

We like this deal because in addition to the savings, the SP4 configuration included is pretty solid. It features a 12.3-inch PixelSense 2736 x 1824 LCD, 3GHz Core i5 Skylake processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

It's worth noting that the Surface Pen isn't included, but we think most users will get more benefit from the Type Cover than the Pen.

If you're a student with a valid .edu email address, there's even better news. You can get this bundle for just $889.10. Either way, you're saving at least $126 on one of the best 2-in-1s on the market.