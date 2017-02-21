Today Only: Refurbished Surface Pro 3 Tablets from $340

Looking for a respectable 2-in-1, but don't have a large budget to spend? Today only, Amazon takes up to $118 off a handful of refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 3 systems.

While the Surface Pro 3 is no longer Microsoft's flagship Surface, it's still a capable hybrid that should be able to tackle most mainstream tasks.

Each configuration in Amazon's mini sale features a 12-inch touchscreen LCD with a 2160 x 1440 resolution, a 4th generation Intel processor, and 5-megapixel front and rear cameras.

Configurations range from a basic Core i3-based system with a 64GB SSD for $340 to a more powerful Core i7-based system with a 512GB SSD for$650. You'll have to spend an extra $129 to buy a Type Cover if you want a keyboard.

Each Surface is backed by a 90-warranty and all orders are fulfilled by Amazon.