Samsung Torpedos Apple Fanboys in New Ad

There are few things in this world better than seeing a bunch of unrepentant fanboys being taken down a notch, and Samsung clearly agrees. In its latest national ad campaign, the tech giant sets its sights on Apple's devoted legion of fans, openly mocking them for camping outside of Apple stores for days at a time in anticipation of the latest and greatest Apple product.

The ad shows groups of Apple addicts gossiping about the potential specs of a new product, questioning whether or not it features 4G, and discussing the latest chatter from the blogosphere. When suddenly, the action is halted by a fan who notices a passerby fiddling with Samsung's Galaxy S II. Of course, all conversations about the mystery Apple product cease, and the crowd's attention turns toward the "magnificent" phone this stranger is holding.

The rest of the commercial takes shots at the iPhone's lack of 4G support and screen size, with the Apple fans staring in utter amazement at the sheer enormity of the S II's display. The highlight of the roughly one-minute ad comes when the Apple fans realize that the phone they've been salivating over is actually a Samsung. At which point one of the fans says to no one in particular, "I could never get a Samsung. I'm creative." To which his friend replies, "Dude, you're a barista." Ouch.

The ad is great not because it targets Apple, but because it targets fanboys. And let's face it, there's nothing quite as good as a fanboy being shut down. Check out the video for yourself and let us know what you think.