Samsung Notebook 9 Pro Is the First Laptop with an S Pen

There are few active styli in the world that are as popular as Samsung’s S Pen, which comes with its popular Galaxy Note line of phones and tablets. Now, the pen is finally making the jump from Android devices to Windows laptops.

It will be bundled with the new Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, a laptop which the company announced just in time for the Computex Taipei trade show. The 2-in-1 comes in 13.3-inch and 15-inch screen sizes and is powered by an Intel Core i7-7500U CPU. The 13-inch model will start at $1,099 and the 15-inch version will debut at $1,299 when they become available on June 26 (pre-orders start on June 11).

The S Pen can sense 4,000 levels of pressure and has tilt sensitivity for drawing in any position. Perhaps best of all, you never need to charge the S Pen. Though Samsung’s Chromebook Plus and Pro also come with a stylus, that implement is not an S Pen.

The 13-inch Notebook 9 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and the 15-inch laptop uses 16GB. Both have 256GB of SSD storage, but only the 15-inch model also uses an AMD Radeon 540 GPU for better performance in apps like Photoshop. Both screens are full HD, and Samsung claims they provide viewing angles of up to 178 degrees.

In addition, both Notebook 9 Pros can charge via USB Type-C and let users log in with facial recognition using Windows Hello. Other ports include 2 USB 3.0 ports, HDMI and a microSD card slot.

