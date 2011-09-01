Samsung Surprises IFA 2011 with the Series 7 Chronos Notebook

We got a sneak peek at the Galaxy Note and the Wave 3 phone yesterday, but today at its press conference Samsung made another product official. Samsung announced the Series 7 Chronos, a 14-inch machine running an Intel Core i7 CPU and boasting an extra 8GB of flash memory on the motherboard.

That's a heap of short-term memory for such a portable system. Samsung says that amount of RAM will improve computing speed and help the notebook wake up in a quick 2 seconds. Also helping out in the hardware department are either a 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7 2675QM or a Core i5 2467M CPU, and an AMD Radeon HD6750M video graphics card.

Speaking of video, the Series 7 also manages to squeeze a 15-inch display into a 14-inch, sub 5-pound form factor, making its 1600x900-pixel resolution that much easier to tote around. The remainder of the specs include HDMI out, 3 USB ports (2, USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0), an 8-cell battery, 1.3-MP HD webcam, 750GB hard drive, and dual layer DVD-RW drive.

No release details yet, but stay tuned for a hands on.