Samsung Galaxy Camera Hits Verizon's 4G LTE Network on Dec. 13

Verizon has officially announced that it will begin offering Samsung's Android 4.1-powered Galaxy Camera on its 4G LTE network. The device, which launches on Dec. 13 for $549, combines the functionality of an Android smartphone with the photo shooting capabilities of a dedicated digital camera.

Previously available on AT&T's 4G HSPA+ network, the Galaxy Camera features a 4.8-inch, 1280 x 720-pixel Super Clear LCD display and sports a 1.4-GHz quad-core Exynos processor. And because it's an official Android device, the Galaxy Camera includes access to the Google Play store, so you can download apps to your heart's content.

Beyond its interface, the Galaxy Camera sports what you would expect out of a modern digital shooter. It features a 16-MP sensor, 21X optical zoom and an ISO range of 100 to 3200. And if still photos are getting boring, the Galaxy Camera can also capture 1080p video at an impressive 30 frames per second.

To ensure users jump on the Galaxy Camera bandwagon, Verizon is offering a special promotion that lets users add the camera to their Share Everything plan for just $5 per month. Whether that's enough of an incentive to buy the camera depends on how much you plan on using it.