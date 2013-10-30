How to Root the LG G2 (All Versions)

By rooting (aka gaining admin rights to) your LG G2, you can not only uninstall bloatware, install a custom ROM and run rooted apps, but also undervolt or overclock the processor for better battery life or performance once a custom recovery is developed. Thanks to a developer on XDA, there's an easy program to help with this process in a few short steps. Here's how.

1. Download the LG USB Drivers and install them on your computer.

2. Navigate to System Settings > General > About Phone > Software Information on the phone.

MORE: How to Root Android Phones and Tablets

3. Keep tapping Build Number until it tells you are now a developer.

4. Enable USB Debugging under developer options. You can get to developer options under System Settings > General > Developer Options.

5. Plug in the device via USB and let the drivers install.

7. Download the rooting tool from the developer's page here in the first post.

8. Extract all files from the zip to a folder on your hard drive.

9. Double click the root.bat file and follow the prompts in the program.

10. Unplug the phone from the computer when prompted.

11.Toggle USB Debugging off and on and then plug the device back in.

12. Hit enter on the computer and wait for the program to finish rooting the device.

You should see Superuser in your app drawer if all went to plan.

David Cogen is a founder of TheUnlockr.com, the popular site for rooting, jailbreaking, hacking, modding, and other how tos to show you how to unlock your device's true potential. They even have a popular ROM repository. Check out TheUnlockr.com for all your Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone how tos.