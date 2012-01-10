Roccat Brings Line of Gaming Peripherals To U.S. Gamers

LAS VEGAS -- Germany-based Roccat announced at CES 2012 that it's bringing its line of gaming peripherals to U.S. shores. “Pro gamers in other parts of the world already know what our gear can do,” said Roccat founder and CEO René Korte. “Now’s our chance to share that excitement with American gamers." The first products to land in the U.S. are the Kone[+] Max Customization Gaming Mouse and Roccat Isku Illuminated Gaming Keyboard.

For gamers in need of accurate mouse movements, Roccat's Kone[+] mouse features a 6,000dpi Pro-Aim Laser Sensor R2. With a 10.5-megapixel resolution and 1,000Hz polling rate, Roccat says the Kone[+] will provide gamers with precise, lag-free movements. Like the Isku, the Kone[+] also features an Easy-Shift[+] button that allows users to assign two functions to each of the Kone[+]'s eight buttons, giving users the ability to create 22 mouse functions. The Kone[+] also includes a customizable weight system with four 5g weights that users can add or remove from the mouse in order to improve the Kone[+]'s feel.

The Isku features Roccat's Easy-Shift[+] technology, which gives users 36 customizable macros positioned in three spots near the WASD keys so users don't have to adjust their hands as often to reach their macros as with standard keyboards. The Isku's Caps Lock key functions as the default Easy-Shift[+] button, while the M1-M5 keys and three Thumbster keys located below the spacebar give users a total of 28 macro specific keys that offer up to 180 executable functions. Users can save their favorite settings with five loadable profiles, and the Isku's 1,000Hz polling rate means inputs will register instantly.

Gamers don't have to wait too long to get their hands on these two devices. Roccat says both will launch in the first quarter of 2012.