Digital presentations get pretty sizable after you fill them with multimedia files, which may become a problem if you intend to send the file as an email attachment. Luckily, you can reduce the file size of an Apple Keynote slide deck in a few simple steps.

Before you make this move, make sure images and any other embedded content is placed where you want it, because Keynote saves space by lowering resolutions to fit existing parameters. How much space you'll save depends on how large the images you originally embed, so results will likely vary.

Here's how to reduce the file size of a Keynote presentation.

1. Click File.

2. Select Advanced.

3. Select Reduce File Size.

4. Click Reduce.

You've reduced the file size of a Keynote presentation.