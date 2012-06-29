PowerA Moga Android Game Controllers Hands-On: Mount Your Tablet or Phone

With Android becoming a more powerful and popular mobile gaming platform, there's one obvious question: where are all the controllers? Sure you could use a PC a PC game controller on an Android tablet, but they don't always work well because they weren't necessarily built for Android.

Enter PowerA and its upcoming line of Moga-branded controllers, which the company claims will be the first controllers built from the ground up for Google's mobile operating system. There are other devices out there like Gamestop's Android controller, but PowerA has a developer kit that's made to work well with Android and the company was at Google I/O this week seeking out developers who are willing to add Moga support to their apps.

More important from a user perspective, the company has two controllers coming out that will allow you to securely mount your smartphone or tablet right on top of them. The regular Moga has two analog sticks, several buttons and dual triggers in front. Its mount supports smartphones up to five inches in size as a PowerA rep explained that the company was able to securely attach a Samsung Galaxy note.

The slightly larger Moga Pro can mount devices up to 7-inches in size as the company demonstrated by attaching a Nexus 7 tablet. It has a much more PlayStation-like appearance with more buttons and larger analog sticks. Both Mogas will be available in the fall, with the regular Moga launching a few weeks before the Pro. PowerA has not released pricing, but says the products will be affordable.

We had a chance to watch both the regular Moga and the Moga Pro in action at PowerA's Google I/O booth and we were impressed with how securely they mounted both a Samsung Galaxy Nexus phone and a Nexus 7 tablet. We also can imagine the Mogas working really well with Android devices that connect to your TV like the Android 4.0 Mini PC.

We look forward to reviewing the Mogas when they come, but until then, check out the video below for a closer look.