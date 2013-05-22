Most Mobile Users Don’t Protect Their Smartphones

Our mobile devices are loaded with personal information, but most people aren’t worried about making sure their smartphones and tablets are kept safe, a new study says. CTIA’s Harris Interactive Survey indicates that most consumers know their devices are vulnerable but don’t take any action or precaution.

According to the survey, 85 percent of wireless users know that their mobile devices are very or somewhat vulnerable; while 74 percent believe that keeping devices safe is their own responsibility. Most users are likely to protect their smartphones or tablets against a tangible threat, such as having a device lost or stolen, but few have installed software to keep devices secure from cyber threats. Less than a third of those surveyed installed anti-virus software on their smartphone, compared to the 91 percent of respondents that installed security software on their laptops.

“Cyber security is everyone’s responsibility, from the consumer to the app creator to operating system to the device manufacturer to carriers and everyone in between,” Steve Largent, president and CEO of CITA said in a statement.

While the majority of consumers may not take steps to protect their devices, mobile security has become a bigger priority more recently. In the past year, reports have indicated that Google and Apple are working on security alternatives to the traditional password.

Apple’s alleged solution involves biometric fingerprint sensors built in to iPhones, while Google has discussed the possibility of a USB stick that could log users into a modified version of Google. Malware has proven to be a more serious problem on Android than iOS, however, considering that Google’s mobile OS accounts for 96 percent of malware across mobile devices according to F-Secure.